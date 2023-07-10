Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Sells $185,350.62 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shane Crehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Shane Crehan sold 337 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $23,404.65.

On Thursday, April 13th, Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $65.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

