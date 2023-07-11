1,028 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267,408 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

