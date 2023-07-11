12,558 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,951 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $258,688,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

KKR opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

