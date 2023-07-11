150,195 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,423,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.12% of Amdocs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Amdocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.40.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

