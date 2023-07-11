18,301 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 740,961 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $12,023,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,908,000 after buying an additional 396,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 350,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.38.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.57 million. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FSK. Oppenheimer began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

