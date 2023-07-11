27,506 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

