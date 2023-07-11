2,925 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.85.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.