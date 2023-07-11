3,242 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

