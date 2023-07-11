379 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 96.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:AYI opened at $165.16 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.14.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

