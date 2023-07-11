4,615 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

