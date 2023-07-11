83,894 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 83,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

