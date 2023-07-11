AB Industrivärden (publ) (IDTVF) versus The Competition Financial Contrast

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,205 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AB Industrivärden (publ) to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AB Industrivärden (publ)
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|AB Industrivärden (publ) Competitors
|1079
|4642
|6009
|82
|2.43
As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 95.48%. Given AB Industrivärden (publ)’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AB Industrivärden (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares AB Industrivärden (publ) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AB Industrivärden (publ)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AB Industrivärden (publ) Competitors
|375.44%
|7.79%
|4.90%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares AB Industrivärden (publ) and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AB Industrivärden (publ)
|N/A
|N/A
|1.71
|AB Industrivärden (publ) Competitors
|$215.66 million
|-$7.11 million
|-18.85
AB Industrivärden (publ)’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AB Industrivärden (publ). AB Industrivärden (publ) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
3.0% of AB Industrivärden (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
AB Industrivärden (publ) competitors beat AB Industrivärden (publ) on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About AB Industrivärden (publ)
AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio. AB Industrivärden was founded in 1944 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
Receive News & Ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.