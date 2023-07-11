AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.