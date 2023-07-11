AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Separately, SVB Securities cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at $365,201,454.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

ABCL stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of -0.14.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.