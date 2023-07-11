Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Position Lessened by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASO. Bank of America reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

