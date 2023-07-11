Adviser Investments LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock opened at $139.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average of $136.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.