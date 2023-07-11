Adviser Investments LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $188.01 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.