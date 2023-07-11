Adviser Investments LLC Invests $454,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,581 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

