Adviser Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

