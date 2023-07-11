Adviser Investments LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,522,000 after buying an additional 134,244 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $256.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

