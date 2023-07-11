Adviser Investments LLC Sells 507 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $6,374,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 37.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average is $83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.