Advisor Resource Council Acquires 19,473 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 301.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,942 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.2 %

HAL stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

