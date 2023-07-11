Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.81 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.43.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

