Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $193.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

