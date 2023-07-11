Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 10,144 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

