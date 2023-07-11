Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 3,872 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,619,000 after purchasing an additional 342,979 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 290,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 195,934 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,104,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $113.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.73. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.