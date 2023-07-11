Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 4,328 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,424.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,205,000 after acquiring an additional 817,781 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $159.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $178.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,686 shares of company stock valued at $25,844,844 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

