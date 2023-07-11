Advisor Resource Council Boosts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 101.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

