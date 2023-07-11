Advisor Resource Council Buys 2,234 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 172.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 665,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,061,000 after purchasing an additional 63,814 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Argus reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Price Performance

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total value of $1,343,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,196,712.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,570,679 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $223.14 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $201.65 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.52 and its 200 day moving average is $235.57. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

