Advisor Resource Council Buys 5,570 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 165.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amdocs by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,128,000 after buying an additional 66,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,358,000 after purchasing an additional 464,732 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,372,000 after purchasing an additional 402,578 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amdocs Price Performance
Amdocs stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average is $93.40.
Amdocs Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 39.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.
Amdocs Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
