Advisor Resource Council Buys 5,570 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 165.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amdocs by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,128,000 after buying an additional 66,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,358,000 after purchasing an additional 464,732 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,372,000 after purchasing an additional 402,578 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average is $93.40.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.