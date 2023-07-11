Advisor Resource Council Buys New Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,923,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,110.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 322,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 295,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,564,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,993,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 0.5 %

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.07.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

