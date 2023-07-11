Advisor Resource Council Buys New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $3,160,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,154,152.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $3,160,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,154,152.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,986 shares of company stock worth $174,575,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $212.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.86. The firm has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a PE ratio of 560.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

