Advisor Resource Council Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 232.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,628 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $527.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.