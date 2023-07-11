Advisor Resource Council Invests $291,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $132.93 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.12. The company has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

