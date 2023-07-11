Advisor Resource Council Invests $342,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 206,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 804.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

