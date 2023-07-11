Advisor Resource Council Invests $364,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,663,000 after buying an additional 202,349 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,513,000 after purchasing an additional 234,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,424,000 after purchasing an additional 478,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,766,000 after purchasing an additional 293,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

