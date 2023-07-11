Advisor Resource Council Invests $494,000 in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.24% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 785.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,104 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,159,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 730,287 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,656,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 852,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 117,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 246,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS TAIL opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $206.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

