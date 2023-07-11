Advisor Resource Council Makes New $570,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average is $86.35. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $93.30.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.