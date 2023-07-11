Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 70.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 60.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter.
Chart Industries Stock Up 4.5 %
NYSE GTLS opened at $162.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.32. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. CL King increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chart Industries
- Peabody Energy is a Double Threat Energy and Steel Play
- Time Warp: Walgreens Stock Travels Back in Time to 2010
- Accolade: A Rising Personalized AI-Powered Healthcare Platform
- 3 Oil Stocks to Buy Before the Price of Crude Takes Off
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.