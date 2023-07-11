Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 70.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 60.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GTLS opened at $162.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.32. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. CL King increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

