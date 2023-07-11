Advisor Resource Council Purchases 4,642 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 237.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of A stock opened at $118.36 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.14 and its 200 day moving average is $136.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.06.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

