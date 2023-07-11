Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 7,751 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,458 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock opened at $91.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average is $94.16. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.