Advisor Resource Council Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Danaher were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 79,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Danaher by 172.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Price Performance

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $234.45 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $173.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.93 and a 200 day moving average of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

