Advisor Resource Council Raises Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $972.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

