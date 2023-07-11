Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,101,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

