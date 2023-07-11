Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 21,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.51.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.