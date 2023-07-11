Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $329,532.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,557,821.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $710,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,859,979 shares of company stock valued at $221,482,404 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $131.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.70.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

