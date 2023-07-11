Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $239.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.