Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altria Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altria Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

