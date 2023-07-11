Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.