Amarillo National Bank Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.4% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $446.61. The company has a market cap of $329.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $427.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.38.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

